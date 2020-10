"Big Data will save you. Versions of that sales pitch echoed through the cavernous exhibit hall this week at one of the largest trade shows for tech companies selling to colleges."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Many higher ed institutions today have deep concerns about sagging enrollment numbers and retention rates. Edtech companies are promising comprehensive solutions by harnessing the power of big data. EdSurge examines some of the data-driven products on the EDUCAUSE show floor.