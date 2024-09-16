How Southern Illinois University Changed the Game with Watchfire

Southern Illinois University (SIU) selected Watchfire digital video displays and scoreboards for an enhanced game-day experience this season. The displays improve live game coverage, enable dynamic content delivery, and provide real-time data, benefiting athletes, coaches, fans, and event organizers.

"The clarity is outstanding," said Tim Leonard, athletic director at Southern Illinois University. "We’ve doubled our video output in the basketball arena, and the new boards integrate flawlessly to create a truly immersive experience for our fans. The Natatorium display is stunning, and our baseball and volleyball teams have never had anything like it. Each of these displays has significantly elevated the gameday atmosphere.”

Campus-wide upgrades

The Banterra Center: The home to Saluki basketball now boasts a four-sided center-hung display with 3.9mm pixel pitch, each side measuring 10x6 feet. Additional features include top and bottom LED rings and two 8x15-foot wall displays The displays provide real-time game data, player profiles, and highlight videos, while also serving as a platform for promoting university initiatives and community events.

The home to Saluki basketball now boasts a four-sided center-hung display with 3.9mm pixel pitch, each side measuring 10x6 feet. Additional features include top and bottom LED rings and two 8x15-foot wall displays The displays provide real-time game data, player profiles, and highlight videos, while also serving as a platform for promoting university initiatives and community events. The Dr. Edward J. Shea Natatorium: The venue received a 12x23-foot, 10mm display, enhancing how swimming and diving results are presented in the 600-seat, Olympic-sized pool facility. The Watchfire display enhances the spectator experience, offering crystal-clear visibility of swimmer stats, lane assignments, race details, and real-time results. Engineered to withstand the pool's challenging, high-humidity environment, SIU now has a reliable, long-term solution that enhances both fan engagement and event management.

The venue received a 12x23-foot, 10mm display, enhancing how swimming and diving results are presented in the 600-seat, Olympic-sized pool facility. The Watchfire display enhances the spectator experience, offering crystal-clear visibility of swimmer stats, lane assignments, race details, and real-time results. Engineered to withstand the pool's challenging, high-humidity environment, SIU now has a reliable, long-term solution that enhances both fan engagement and event management. Richard "Itchy" Jones Stadium: Baseball fans now enjoy a massive 17x37-foot video board with 16mm pixel pitch. Introducing video capabilities to the diamond for the first time, this new Watchfire display replaces the original fixed-digit scoreboard, dramatically modernizing the baseball experience. With its vibrant visuals and advanced features, the display enhances fan engagement by providing immersive video content, live game updates, and interactive elements. This significant upgrade transforms the entire game experience, making each moment more dynamic and engaging.

Baseball fans now enjoy a massive 17x37-foot video board with 16mm pixel pitch. Introducing video capabilities to the diamond for the first time, this new Watchfire display replaces the original fixed-digit scoreboard, dramatically modernizing the baseball experience. With its vibrant visuals and advanced features, the display enhances fan engagement by providing immersive video content, live game updates, and interactive elements. This significant upgrade transforms the entire game experience, making each moment more dynamic and engaging. Davies Gym: The home of Saluki volleyball has upgraded to a new 5x10-foot, fixed-digit scoreboard, enhancing the game-day experience by making it easier for fans to follow scores, stats, and player information in real time.

Leonard praised Watchfire's commitment to customer service and their ability to work within the university's unique requirements. "Watchfire hung with us every step of the way, ensuring we were completely satisfied. Their team's creativity, expertise, and support made this a very pleasant experience that exceeded our expectations."