How SDVoE Technology Enhances Visualization at an EOC

Located next to the City of New Orleans and stretching from Lake Pontchartrain to the Gulf of Mexico, Jefferson Parish is the most populous parish in the Greater New Orleans region. In order to stay on top of the devastating catastrophic storms and hurricanes known in the region, the Jefferson Parish Emergency Operations Center turned to ZeeVee SDVoE technology to update and enhance its video distribution system.

Historically, Jefferson Parish has survived through several powerful storms and hurricanes. The Jefferson Parish Emergency Management Department—which operates out of the Jefferson Parish Emergency Operations Center—is responsible for providing emergency management planning for major emergencies, such as hurricanes, floods, storms, and other natural disasters while providing emergency management coordination and guidance during major emergencies to ensure the continued safety of citizens and visitors. If an emergency occurs, it is the Jefferson Parish Emergency Management Department’s responsibility to respond timely and efficiently; therefore, the Jefferson Parish Emergency Operations Center is a mission-critical environment requiring the latest and most reliable technology.

Since the EOC processes a plethora of information from multiple sources, including the National Weather Service and the Department of Transportation, an up-to-date control center for executive staff, government officials, first responders, and other essential persons to bring situational awareness in emergency events is critical. The Jefferson Parish Emergency Operations Center harnesses multiple video feeds to evaluate and assess emergency situations and provide resources through an emergency response plan.

Previously, the Jefferson Parish Emergency Operations Center utilized an outdated video distribution system with limited interoperability and functionality. The Jefferson Parish Emergency Operations Center featured limited displays; therefore, it was challenging to display the necessary information. Additionally, the previous system proved difficult to distribute content to displays across multiple rooms within the facility, such as the unified command room, conference room, and other meeting spaces. Each room had its own audiovisual system, limiting the ability to distribute content simultaneously to inform all stakeholders.

Crescent Multimedia Solutions was selected to evaluate, design and integrate a new audiovisual system for Jefferson Parish Emergency Operations Center. “The Jefferson Parish Emergency Management Department invited us to walk through their current facility to evaluate a new audiovisual system for the Jefferson Parish Emergency Operations Center," explained Cory Ancar, founder and owner of Crescent Multimedia Solutions. "The existing system was a few years old but offered very limited functionality. The Emergency Operations Center included four displays with limited routing, restricting the amount of information they could simultaneously visualize.”

Crescent Multimedia Solutions designed an easy-to-use, interoperable solution that enabled the Jefferson Parish Emergency Management Department to increase its visualization capabilities using ZeeVee’s ZyPer4K Encoder and Decoder, powered by SDVoE technology, to meet the unique demands of the EOC. The solution allowed the Jefferson Parish Emergency Management Department to utilize Ethernet and fiber optic networking to integrate up to 19 specific images within a single multiview. The ZyPer4K Encoder and Decoder eliminated the requirement of a dedicated signal processor and, as a result, enabled the Jefferson Parish Emergency Management Department to decrease footprint and audiovisual architecture, reduce energy consumption, and most importantly, meet the budget and timeline requirements to integrate a fully automated system.