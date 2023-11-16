Watch How SDVoE Technology Is Powering Esports Training

Established in 1967, Hongguang University of Science and Technology is a private university located in Shalu District, Taichung, Taiwan. Originally established as Hongguang Junior College of Nursing, the college expanded to a university in response to the trend of education reform at home and abroad, the advent of the era of informatization and technology, and the trend of globalization and internationalization of economic and trade development. Now, SDVoE technology is helping bring esports to life on campus.

[SDVoE Alliance Watch: Ruijie Network Joins as Adopting Member]

Hongguang University’s Department of Multimedia Game Development and Application was established to meet the increasing demand of technologists in multimedia-related industries. It required a solution for its two classrooms that enabled video distribution across multiple locations, including the two training cites and the information building. It was essential for Hongguang University’s Department of Multimedia Game Development and Application to provide a solution with zero-latency to enable coaches to easily switch sources and view the status of each player in real-time.

Specifically, the solution needed to address the requirement for audiovisual signal distribution for all players in the terminal game esports training center and a mobile game esports training center. Additionally, Hongguang University’s Department of Multimedia Game Development and Application required a solution to integrate and distribute player signal sources to monitors in different spaces for coaches to switch and monitor.

[25 AVoIP and Networked AV Products to Get Ready for 2024]

Wavesplitter provided a solution utilizing 10G AV-over-IP distribution, powered by SDVoE technology, which can easily complete various complex audiovisual tasks. With zero-delay and seamless switching, Wavesplitter’s WST-PIP001 provided coaches with instant access to the training status of all players, regardless of the location on Hongguang University’s campus. The WST-PIP001 is designed for high-quality installations that require audiovisual extensions with minimum latency through IP transmissions. With an ultra-light compression scheme (lossless for most content), 4K audio and video streams (HDMI or DisplayPort) can be transmitted simultaneously in under 0.1 milliseconds.

Take a look at the video case study below.