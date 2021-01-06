How science educators can use software in remote and hybrid classrooms (eCampus News)

"Educators in science and engineering have traditionally relied on in-person experiments for teaching. Laboratory experiments introduce students to the real-life work of scientists and engineers, teach them concepts through trial and error, and show them how the theories they learn in class translate into real-world phenomena: chemical reactions, biological processes, physical actions, and reactions. Understandably, this reliance on hands-on practice raises particular challenges in the new world of expanded online learning."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The pandemic has disrupted many higher ed disciplines, but it has been especially difficult in science and engineering courses where in-person experiments drive so much learning. Thankfully, software solutions can help bridge the gaps as classes remain fully or partially online.