How PureLink EXPERIENCE Lab Enhanced Its Hybrid Workplace Experience

The PureLink EXPERIENCE Lab, a showroom and demo space within PureLink’s Zurich headquarters where visitors can discover, test and experience a range of technologies, recently added the Humly Booking Device to its AV/IT ecosystem.

The more than 1,800-square-foot (170-square-meter) learning lab spans four distinct spaces, including a large conference room, a huddle space and a coworking environment. A Humly Booking Device can be found in each space, offering visitors the hands-on opportunity to book rooms and desks on the spot direct from the device’s LED-backlit front panel. Bookings are created within seconds, with the front panel and bezel lighting immediately changing from green to red upon confirmation. The experience demonstrates the device’s ease of use and immediate status updates in live space booking and hotdesking applications.

Humly is the latest AV industry innovator to come into the PureLink+ EXPERIENCE Lab ecosystem, joining PureLink, Just Add Power, easescreen, LEDCON, Edbak and SurgeX among other vendors. “The purpose of our lab is to provide a real-world environment of the modern workplace and classroom that offers integrators, dealers and end users a place to experience everything from simple evaluations to interactive staging demonstrations,” said Ronni Guggenheim, chief growth officer, PureLink. “Our various stations bring together LED walls, cameras and other technologies you will find in an AV-over-IP ecosystem. The addition of Humly and their booking solutions amplifies the interactive element, entrenching visitors much deeper within the functional workplace and education experience and will help us manage assets in the experience lab much more effectively in real life.”

Guggenheim added that the lab will soon demonstrate a new application that merges Humly’s hotdesking capabilities with PureLink connectivity solutions, establishing direct interoperability with local peripherals at the desk. He also anticipates tighter integration between Humly Booking Device and easescreen’s digital signage software for the management and presentation of meeting room schedules and bookings.

“PureLink’s vision for the presentation of an AV-over-IP and digital signage ecosystem brings enormous value to the AV and IT communities that rely on smart, interoperable solutions for modern business and school environments,” said Anders Karlsson, CEO, Humly. “As we build our channel partner network across Germany, Austria and Switzerland, having a physical market presence in the PureLink EXPERIENCE Lab provides Humly with a unique opportunity to show customers how our workplace solutions add value and peace of mind to hybrid operations and underlines Humly’s long-term commitment to the DACH market.”