How Powerful Projection Mapping Gives a Basketball Court a Life of Its Own

For over 25 years, the Virginia-based Quince Imaging team has regularly taken live event experiences to the next innovation level through the latest high-quality video and imaging technology.

As an early adopter of projection mapping technology in particular, Quince Imaging pioneered the use of real-time rendering and projection technology in many of the U.S. professional sports leagues.

[9 Large-Venue Projectors and Key Features Experts Recommend as Live Events Return] (opens in new tab)

In early December 2022, it helped the University of Tulsa debut an innovative college athletics projection mapping system setup. The powerful combination of four Christie Digital D4K40 laser projectors, AV Stumpfl PIXERA media servers (opens in new tab), BlackTrax tracking, CUE Audio integration, and Quince's original 3D content created an extremely impressive live-event experience.

(Image credit: AV Stumpfl)

As part of the system setup, the QI team also honored the 50-year legacy of the legendary “Pong” by developing a custom paddle ball game that helped fans feel closer to their team by allowing them to interact with projections on the basketball court.

It was the first time that Quince Imaging used AV Stumpfl’s PIXERA real-time media server system for one of their projects.

[Pro AV 2023: Trends to Watch] (opens in new tab)

QI account manager Dan Ribaudo expressed great satisfaction with the overall performance of the versatile system. “There was very little time between the first project meeting and the actual commissioning, but the flexibility of the PIXERA platform made it possible for our team to realize the final installation very quickly,” he said.

The ability to cross connect multiple show control technologies proved another decisive advantage. “We built a PIXERA control webpage, which made operating the setup very easy, even for minimally trained production staff,” Ribaudo concluded.