How Peerless-AV's Digital Signage Solutions Modernized Lincoln Park Zoo Operations

Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo was founded in 1868 and has always focused on preserving wildlife while enhancing the visitor experience. To modernize its guest communications and provide more dynamic wayfinding solutions, the zoo partnered with Peerless-AV to implement an innovative digital signage solution that optimizes the visitor experience while integrating seamlessly into the zoo’s environment.

The project, launched in Summer 2023 and completed by August 2024, included the installation of outdoor kiosks and indoor display mounts, designed to deliver high-quality, flexible content across the zoo’s high-traffic areas.

As with many historic sites, Lincoln Park Zoo faced the challenge of modernizing its infrastructure without sacrificing the integrity of the location or overwhelming the natural environment. The zoo had relied on traditional, static signage for wayfinding, events, and educational content, but as the guest experience continued to evolve, the need for a more adaptable, engaging, and informative digital solution became clear.

Additionally, given Chicago’s extreme weather conditions—ranging from frigid winters to humid summers—the zoo required a signage solution that was not only adaptable but also durable enough to withstand these environmental challenges.

The zoo received a grant to enhance the guest experience, including funding the installation of digital signage technology that would optimize the communication of venue and programming information across the zoo via digital signage. Peerless-AV was selected as the manufacturer and integrator based on its ability to deliver high-performance, weather-resistant outdoor digital signage solutions and its strong existing relationship with the zoo. The outdoor kiosks and displays used in this installation are designed with exceptional durability and brightness, which allows for optimal visibility in all lighting conditions, whether it's a bright summer day or a cloudy winter afternoon. Working closely with Lincoln Park Zoo and the team at CDW, Peerless-AV provided a comprehensive range of solutions to address the zoo’s needs.

The indoor Searle Visitor Center installation included The indoor Searle Visitor Center installation included four 75-inch Samsung landscape displays with Peerless-AV SmartMount Universal Flat Wall Mounts and a 55-inch Samsung display with a Peerless-AV SmartMount Universal Flat Wall Mount. The outdoor East Gate area installation included three Peerless-AV Smart City Kiosks with 55-inch Xtreme High Bright Outdoor Displays fixed to concrete pedestals, each equipped with a Wi-Fi antenna and a BrightSign media player and two Peerless-AV 75-inch Xtreme High Bright Outdoor Displays (XHB754) and Outdoor Flat Wall Mounts with corrosion resistant coating and stainless-steel hardware.

Installation teams designed a plan to implement these digital solutions at key locations throughout the zoo, including entrances, high-traffic pathways, and near the zoo gates to maximize visibility and engagement, which gave rise to another challenge: Ensuring the installation did not disrupt the natural lighting patterns of animal enclosures to avoid impacting the well-being of the animals, while also optimizing communication for guests.

Installation took place in Summer 2024. The zoo’s IT team was also involved in the planning, ensuring the existing Wi-Fi infrastructure was robust enough to support the content management system (CMS). Peerless-AV worked with the zoo to ensure the system was easy to update remotely, facilitating quicker adjustments to content, event promotions, and other important messaging.

Peerless-AV worked hand-in-hand with the zoo’s project managers, providing technical assistance, engineering expertise, and on-site support during installation. Their collaborative approach and problem-solving skills were especially valuable in overcoming site-specific challenges like the placement of the displays in busy and environmentally sensitive areas.

"It’s great to see zoos embracing digital signage as a more efficient and effective alternative to traditional printed posters. Installing in these unique environments requires careful consideration and respect to ensure zero disruption to its inhabitants," Rob Meiner, technical sales engineer, Peerless-AV commented Walking round the zoo grounds, I’ve seen how people are now engaging with the kiosks and displays, helping them to navigate around the enclosures, locate amenities, learn about upcoming attractions, restaurant offers, conservation efforts and more. Using our digital signage solutions allows the zoo to adapt quickly to changing information and communication needs and it’s rewarding to see how these solutions can make a significant impact in improving guest engagement."

The digital signage installed by Peerless-AV has not only transformed the visitor experience at Lincoln Park Zoo, but it has increased revenue opportunities by promoting multiple types of content encouraging greater participation in zoo activities and growth in on-site spending. Thanks to the centralized CMS, communication has become streamlined for quick content updates, reducing the time and resources spent managing static signage.

Lincoln Park Zoo is now able to deliver timely, engaging, and relevant content to visitors, all while maintaining the integrity of its iconic and historic Chicago location.

“Our new audiovisual installations have transformed the visitor experience,” said Hyson Gibbon, project manager. “The displays are well positioned at strategic locations; they are also vibrant and crystal clear to be eye-catching and augment our natural exhibits by bringing our educational programs to life.”