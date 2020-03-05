How Online Education Went from Teaching Reform to Economic Necessity for Colleges (EdSurge)

"When the Sloan Foundation had the bright idea to stimulate digital education at the nation’s colleges and universities a quarter of a century ago, it christened online learning as 'asynchronous learning networks,' an eccentric name for what is now known simply as online learning. Since it was in its very early days, Sloan had no idea what to call it. But it surely bet on a winning horse."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

In the early days, online learning felt a bit like an experiment. Today, it's becoming a financial necessity for institutions that need to stay agile as traditional enrollments decline.