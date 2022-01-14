How One HBCU Is Creating a Sense of Community for Online Learners (EdTech Magazine)

"After graduating from one of the most prestigious high schools in the United States, the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, Racheal Brooks received acceptance letters from several competitive colleges in the early 2000s. She ultimately felt North Carolina Central University was where she belonged."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

North Carolina Central University has worked diligently to craft online learning environments that foster community that fully support students at the HBCU. "At NCCU, it has been a privilege and a pleasure to see the creative ways that my colleagues have been re-imagining the online space to make sure all students feel they are valued members of this community," says Racheal Brooks, director of the office of e-learning.