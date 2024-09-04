How NexGen Oil and Gas Upped Its Visual Content to Enliven Workplace

Denver-based NexGen Oil and Gas is now elevating the client and employee experience in two large gathering spaces essential to the workplace experience. Through Visix technology, the company brought digital signage content to life on two large video walls. Systems integration firm Logic Integration selected a special Visix six-output player to faithfully reproduce artistic imagery, in-house videos, live television and more in the lobby, and a Visix Element 4K media player to keep staff informed and entertained in the employee lounge.

NexGen uses a hosted AxisTV Signage Suite content management system from Visix, with AxisTV Engage playback software integrated into each player. This setup powers a blend of experiential and corporate content, while the six-output player combines live and on-demand TV from Apple TVs and a cable set-top box. The six-output player is controllable through a custom touch panel interface developed by Logic Integration’s design team, which allows NexGen to offer visitors a compelling and dynamic visual experience that they can adjust on the fly to fit the mood of the moment.

“The lobby video wall can be one very large continuous graphic that presents as visual artwork, which Visix reproduces with exceptional quality,” said Dylan Cassagnol, marketing coordinator and executive administrator for Logic Integration. “Alternatively, the IT team can mix in different live feeds that might include a regional sports event, a stock ticker and a corporate asset reel. We programmed a special interface that speaks to the Visix media player, with selectable outputs that can feed any portion of the video wall. The result is an impressive display of eye candy in their most public area and is a statement piece designed to impress clients with diverse visual content."

Visix’s custom multi-output players, available with four, six, ten or twelve outputs, can natively reproduce high-res content in landscape or portrait mode thanks to its built-in Intel processing, large memory capacity and high-performance graphics cards.

Same as the six-output player, the Visix Element 4K media player was selected for its ability to reproduce stunning visual content in its native resolution though in a far more streamlined manner. “This is essentially a break room that doubles as an all-hands space for staff meetings,” said Cassagnol. “When not being used for presentations, the Visix software delivers corporate messaging and other pre-scheduled company content through the Element player. The software is simple for the IT team to use and manage, and like the six-output player, it maintains true resolution through to the output.”