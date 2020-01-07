How Millennials Connect to Mobile Learning (LearnDash)

"It’s been several years now since mobile online activity surpassed that of desktop usage. Since smartphones first came on the market, they have slowly expanded to fill an ever larger place in the day-to-day lives of users around the world. While every age range uses smartphones (and can therefore benefit from mobile learning), Millennials have shown themselves to be true power users of the platform. Millennials not only find mobile learning intuitive, many naturally turn to their mobile devices to search for learning opportunities more readily than their desktops."—Source: LearnDash

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The best way to connect with students is to meet them where they are. And most millennials keep their mobile devices well within reach, so mobile learning offers an instant inroad to connect with them.