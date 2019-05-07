How Merger of Two Textbook Giants Could Impact Course Materials (EdSurge)

"The announced merger this week between two of the world’s largest textbook publishers—McGraw-Hill and Cengage—could mean more students end up buying subscriptions to digital courseware libraries each semester, rather than making a trip to a bookstore."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Now that two major forces in the textbook world have joined forces, what will it mean for higher ed? How will it impact the costs and fee structures around course materials? If students resent having fewer choices, it could also make for increased interest in OER.