How LG Giant-Screen Displays Make Virtual Production More Accessible

LG Business Solutions now offers production studios, broadcasters, and corporate marketing departments a new world of opportunities to create professional-grade content using life-sized virtual production stages. LG recently unveiled the all-new Studio Series, a new family of advanced giant-screen, dvLED displays.

According to Tom Bingham, senior director of business development at LG, the LG Studio Series allows large businesses and broadcast professionals alike to generate more content, improve sustainably, and drastically reduce ancillary production costs like equipment transportation and crew travel by enabling the use of pre-visualized background content that surrounds on-screen talent to create incredibly realistic and convincing environments.

“With corporate marketing and advertising teams’ growing demand for in-house video production, we designed LG Studio Series dvLED displays to fill stages or entire studios with stunning imagery that recreates the experience and feel of on-location shoots,” Bingham said. “By lowering the cost of content production and increasing flexibility through both fixed-type and staging-type displays, LG is helping companies bring sweeping backgrounds to life for everything from live broadcasts to educational and marketing content to feature films.”

Featuring various MicroLED models with genlock technology, brightness capabilities up to 5,000 nits and pixel pitches as small as 0.9mm, each of the 10 unique dvLED lines in the Studio Series are specially designed for use as digital walls and floors in virtual production applications. Each DVLED model uses magnet and click-in features to simplify installation while offering custom sizing and resolutions. The series features multiple models that utilize webOS, Megapixel VR HELIOS or Brompton SX40 controllers to satisfy all preferences and needs.

(Image credit: LG Business Solutions)

Studios that favor the Megapixel VR HELIOS controller have several models to choose from, starting with the LBAG flexible model that offers a curveable staging-type MicroLED display with a fine 1.5mm pixel pitch, true black, HDR10, DCI-P3 color and 1,500 nits of brightness. The ability to curve the display around a stage enables the use of unique camera angles and can help on-screen talent by providing a more immersive environment. LBAG displays can support nearly any size, shape or resolution needed for the production.

Other Megapixel VR-based models include the LBCG staging-type version featuring a 2.6mm pixel pitch and 1,500 nits of brightness. The LFCM brings a 3.8mm pixel pitch, and 3000 nits of brightness to add floor visuals to the virtual production stage. For close up needs, the MAGNIT Pro LSAP fixed-type COB display features a 0.9mm pixel pitch, 600 nits of brightness, multiple layers of coated film that enhance durability and LG’s black coating technology ensuring excellent results without visible pixelation. There are also remote power options available for this fixed-type COB display. For outdoor applications, the GSCE model delivers an impressive 5,000 nits of brightness and is IP65 certified.

Studios desiring a Brompton SX40-based display have the LBCJ, a staging-type 2.6mm pixel pitch unit with 1500 nits of brightness, front and rear serviceability and the ability to create faceted curve displays. The LFCL model features an extra strong design that makes it the ideal choice for creating a virtual floor, offering 3,000 nits of brightness and a 3.9mm pixel pitch. The LBCK ceiling LED model boasts 5,000 nits of brightness, enabling it to be used for alternative lightings in XR and virtual production.

The same dvLED products are available with LG’s powerful webOS controller as well, including a curvable model and pixel pitches ranging from 0.9mm to 3.9mm.