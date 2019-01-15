How Higher Ed Marketers Can Keep Pace With The Changing Social Media Environment (The EvoLLLution)

"It has become increasingly difficult for smaller organizations to market using social media over the last five years. Despite the challenges, though, marketers in higher education can still use social media tools effectively—they just need to change their approach."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The social media landscape has changed dramatically over time and will undoubtedly continue to shift. Keeping up with the changing tides is no small task, but knowing how to properly harness the power of social media can make a major impact.