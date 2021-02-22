How Higher Ed Is Improving Technology Access for Underserved Students (EdTech Magazine)

"LAt The Ohio State University, mobile device programs are playing a critical role for students striving to overcome the hurdles that COVID-19 has placed in their path to a degree."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With the reliance on mobile learning in higher education, institutions need to remember that for underserved students, access to a mobile device isn't necessarily a given. At the Ohio State University, all students are provided with iPads, which has helped in efforts to keep students on track.