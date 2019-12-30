How Higher Ed Can Help Solve the Additive Manufacturing Puzzle (EdTech Magazine)

"Additive manufacturing, more commonly called 3D printing, has long been a horizon technology, offering massive industry potential but lacking performance at scale. As noted by Forbes, however, advancements in print speed, design software and material scope have cemented the key role of additive manufacturing technology in Industry 4.0 deployments."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Technologies like 3D printing are opening up new potential positions in the job market. But to fill these roles, employers need higher ed's help to close the skills gap.