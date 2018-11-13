How eCommerce Best Practices Impact Student Expectations and Enrollment (The EvoLLLution)

"Online retailing is changing how we shop, work and interact as consumers—and higher education is not immune to its influence. In this interview, Jeff Fanter discusses how eCommerce is changing the way postsecondary institutions market, recruit and enroll students, and argues that colleges and universities must keep pace with students’ changing expectations around immediacy, security and access, both within and outside the classroom."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Students today have high customer service expectations that stem from their experiences with eCommerce. Read the Q&A to see how your institutions can take a page or two from the online retail handbook to up your recruitment game.