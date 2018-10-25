How Do You Prepare Students for Jobs That Don’t Exist Yet? Karen Cator Has Some Ideas. (EdSurge)

"There is a lot of talk these days about robots replacing humans in the workforce, but those conversations remain largely abstract. For students in school today, however, the issue is urgent, research shows. What if the job they aspire to today is no longer an option when it comes time to graduate? How can they train for jobs that don’t even exist yet?"—Source: EdSurge

Read More



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Institutions today are faced with an interesting conundrum: how do you prepare students for careers as questions swirl around where automation will leave the workforce of the future? EdSurge gets perspective on navigating the shifting landscape from the CEO of Digital Promise. —Eduwire Editors