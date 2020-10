"Indiana University, Northwestern University, Purdue University, Rutgers University and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have launched OmniSOC, a cybersecurity operations center, or SOC, that provides rapid, actionable cybersecurity intelligence to its members."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Cybersecurity is a constant concern in higher ed. Read how five institutions have joined forces to create a cybersecurity operations center that will serve them all.