How colleges seek equity in virtual and physical design (University Business)

"Colleges and universities can create a greater sense of equity and diversity by rethinking the design of physical and virtual spaces, a panel of higher education leaders said this week."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Read how schools like UC Berkeley are reimagining physical and virtual campus spaces through the lens of equity and diversity to better serve all students. With uncertainty looming over the fall semester, developing equity-focused plans can help keep learners feeling supported.