How Colleges Help ELLs Through Technology During Remote Learning (EdTech Magazine)

"For English-language learners in college, especially those studying remotely, the COVID-19 pandemic has presented myriad educational challenges. Time zones, language barriers and the lack of classroom connectedness all pose difficulties for ELL students logging in from locations overseas."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As remote learning continues, institutions are looking for ways to keep English-language learners engaged and connected at a distance. Read how leveraging technology can help institutions deliver a solid learning experience that keeps these students on the path to completion.