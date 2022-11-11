How BrightSign, Red Dot Digital Media Will Welcome DSE 2022 Attendees

BrightSign (opens in new tab) and Red Dot Digital Media (opens in new tab) joined forces to create an impressive digital signage arch that will welcome attendees to the upcoming Digital Signage Experience (DSE) tradeshow. On hiatus in recent years due to the pandemic, DSE makes its return to Las Vegas under new management November 17-19, 2022.

“Returning after such an extended break means expectations will be sky-high for this year’s DSE, so we knew we had to develop content that would grab the attention of attendees as they pass through,” said Darryl Kuder, president of Red Dot Digital Media. “Part of what makes this arch so impressive is the variety of surfaces and displays we had at our disposal. The LED boards and front-mounted displays gave us great versatility in how we displayed content, and we took full advantage by creating a digital tapestry that we believe is quite impressive.”

The entry arch—which is 13 feet high and spans a distance of nearly 50 feet—creates a digital passageway that all attendees will walk through as they enter the show floor. The arch itself is constructed of LED boards that illuminate not just the face of the arch, but also the sides and the ceiling, creating a brightly lit three-dimensional structure that is as artful as it is structural. In addition to LED boards, a trio of 60-inch 4K displays are mounted on each of the arch’s three columns. All of the content developed by Red Dot is powered by four BrightSign HD media players.

“The team at Red Dot has been using our players exclusively for many years, but I never cease to be amazed by their creativity and skill in creating strikingly beautiful content, perfectly suited for the application,” said Ann Holland, vice president of marketing at BrightSign. “This year’s entry arch is no exception. Once again, Red Dot has taken full advantage of the canvas they were given to create a stunning digital experience that is perfectly suited to this year’s DSE.”

In addition to the show itself, Red Dot will have an even broader presence in Las Vegas this week, as the company developed large-scale content to be displayed on the Resorts World Las Vegas every 10 minutes for four days straight, beginning November 16. Red Dot developed content that will be displayed on the west tower’s massive LED screen, which measures 294x340 feet. The 100,000-square-foot LED screen is one of the largest of its kind in Las Vegas. This engineering marvel is made of semi-transparent aluminum mesh, which allows hotel guests to still see through their windows even as content is displayed.