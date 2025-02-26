How Boom Collaboration Is Igniting the Huddle Room ‘Explosion’

Boom Collaboration has just made smaller-room conferencing that much easier. Introducing its ‘meeting room in a box’ video kit, designed specifically for huddle rooms and smaller locations.

“In recent years there’s been an explosion in huddle room deployments and our new kit is ideally suited to these type of smaller more versatile locations,” explained co-founder Holli Hulett.

The all-in-one solution features a high performance camera, speakerphone and one cable connection hub, designed to simplify installations and inspire further demand for Bring Your Own Meeting deployments.

“The videoconferencing market offers two distinct ways forward, with dedicated in-room systems or Bring Your Own Meeting alternatives," Hulett. said. "Our new range of meeting room in a box kits simplify the process of choosing the right equipment for the right rooms, to optimize the overall user experience and take away any installation headaches, whichever route is taken.

“The flexibility and lower cost of BYOM solutions—where users bring their laptops or mobile devices to connect to a room's AV system—has seen a significant rise, as hybrid and flexible work models became more common. In many ways huddle rooms represent the market hot-spot.”

The BYOM Small Room Kit features the MEZZO 4K wide angle camera and GIRO Pro professional wireless audio speaker with a 360-degree omnidirectional microphone. It also includes the ZYGO plug-and-play hub for simple and quick connections.

“The use of individual devices is now firmly taking over with plug-and-play simplicity, lower costs and a platform agnostic approach some of the main driving forces," co-founder Fredrik Hörnkvist concluded. “This is especially popular for SMBs embracing hybrid work. They greatly outnumber bigger organizations by around 1000:1 so there’s more volume and more reseller opportunities compared to fully-fledged room systems. Our new dedicated kit for smaller rooms makes it easy for installers and their customers to create the optimal BYOM meeting experience in a quick and hassle-free way.”