Digital Signage Insights from ISE 2025

Sponsored content.

ISE 2025 concluded with unprecedented attendance figures , marking a 15% increase from the previous year. The Barcelona-based event demonstrated the expanding market, particularly in enterprise and large-scale digital signage technology implementations. The exhibition's scale and scope attests for the industry's continued evolution, with manufacturers and integrators showcasing increasingly sophisticated solutions.

Key Trends That Dominated the Show

Artificial Intelligence and IoT convergence emerged as central themes, with numerous exhibitors demonstrating how high performing digital signage software now incorporates AI-powered content optimization and audience analytics. These connected solutions primarily targeted enterprise-level deployments with substantial budgets and technical resources.



Digital signage design innovations featured prominently, especially in sustainable solutions through power-management innovations and E-paper technologies. Manufacturers presented energy-efficient digital screens in retail and smart power management systems, responding to growing environmental concerns and energy cost considerations.



Security also received significant attention, with vendors highlighting enhanced IT-grade features for digital signage advertising and content management. Integration capabilities were also prominent, with demonstrations of automated systems for digital menu boards and cross-platform connectivity.

Small Medium Business (SMB)-Focused Solutions

Although ISE successfully covered the majority of trends in the industry, it needed more exposure for one critical area — SMBs and digital signage. Reports from Markets and Markets highlighted SMB-adoption fueling digital signage growth, while studies from Mordor Intelligence and Digital Signage Connection emphasized increasing demand for simplified, cloud-based solutions that require lower technical expertise. These indicators pointed to a shifting landscape where SMB needs would carry more weight.

A large part of the industry remains focused on enterprise-level implementations and complex solutions, overlooking SMB’s inclination for cost-effective, easy-to-deploy systems. Manufacturers prefer to showcase higher-end, technically complex products requiring specialized IT knowledge and significant capital investment at the expense of addressing the growing SMB segment's need for accessible solutions. This needs to change given the industry forecasts that emphasize the rising importance of affordable, user-friendly digital signage solutions capable of seamless business integration.

The Amazon Signage Stick directly addresses this gap by offering a plug-and-play solution in an affordable media player, enabling SMBs to deploy professional digital signage without technical expertise or significant upfront investment. Its seamless integration with existing business tools and emphasis on user-friendly operation makes it the exact type of solution that was conspicuously absent from ISE's showcase.

Amazon’s Signage Stick is a digital signage media player that empowers small and medium businesses with premier signage performance at an attainable price. Designed to deliver a hassle-free experience, the Signage Stick enables quick device setup and auto-launch of content management software (CMS, separate subscription required). Seamless integration with leading CMS applications makes it easy to connect to a screen and quickly showcase content in kiosk-mode. Whether deploying a single display or scaling across multiple locations, the Signage Stick offers businesses a professional and affordable way to elevate their signage with the peace of mind and quality that comes with the Amazon brand.