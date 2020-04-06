HoverCam Now Shipping Ultra 10 Document Camera

The What: HoverCam has begun shipping the Ultra 10, the latest addition to the company’s family of document cameras. The solution features wireless connectivity, lag-free 4K Ultra HD (UHD) video output, an integrated Android computer, a 7.1-inch multitouch tablet screen, and a 16-megapixel camera sensor.

The What Else: HoverCam designed the Ultra 10’s wireless technology with network administrators in mind. The camera’s HoverCast system is able to send uncompressed 4K signals at 30 frames per second (fps) to any display, all without visible lag or delay. The system’s transmitter and receiver utilize gigabit radio frequency technology that creates a point-to-point closed network without requiring passwords, complicated network setups, or costing bandwidth.

Ultra 10 features an integrated computer with intuitive learning apps. Thanks to its Android operating system, users can either use the included Flex Android document camera app or load their favorite apps onto the unit. Its 7-inch HD multitouch screen provides a tablet experience by enabling annotation and finger gestures like pinch-to-zoom, which complement the latest optical character recognition, augmented reality, and 3D apps.

Today’s students expect the fast processing and intuitiveness of their mobile devices and computers, and the Ultra 10 reflects this trend. Inside is a quad core 2.4GHz CPU, 4GB of DDR3 RAM, a 64GB SSD, an image signal processor, and a hardware-accelerated codec for H.264/H.265 video streaming. These under-the-hood hardware features come together to allow seamless local video recording and uploading for every student to see.

The Ultra 10’s high-quality 16-megapixel camera sensor achieves the industry’s highest resolution of any document camera currently available on the market, according to the company. This provides 16 million pixels per frame—17 times as many pixels as HD. With greater digital zoom without resolution loss or pixilation, students can see small details with clarity. Small size fonts will appear larger and easier to see all the way in the back of the classroom. In science applications, for example, students will see chemical reactions in vivid detail. When connected with an HDMI cable, the Ultra 10 is capable of outputting 60 fps at 4K resolution, ensuring video is smooth and lag free.

HoverCam understands that the biggest benefit for educators is when students can collaborate and even lead the experience. That’s why the company’s ScreenCast technology allows users to remotely connect multiple devices to the document camera simultaneously. Users can annotate and interact with content remotely from their personal devices, creating new levels of engagement in the classroom.

“The Ultra 10 is the first document camera to turn traditional design on its head,” said Bayley Pierson, director of marketing, HoverCam. “It offers unparalleled video quality within a system that is as flexible and powerful as the mobile devices today’s educators and students rely on daily, while helping to protect the network and conserve bandwidth. With the Ultra 10, educators can set a new standard for classroom presentation technology that amplifies learning success.”

The Bottom Line: In addition to its 16-megapixel camera sensor, Android computer, and 7.1-inch multitouch tablet, Ultra 10 enables users to connect wirelessly to any display, IFP, or projector through the included 4K transmitter to record lessons, capture images, and show live video in 4K without consuming classroom bandwidth or Wi-Fi resources.