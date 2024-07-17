The Integration Guide to House of Worship

By
( )
published

For some churches, audio is more complex than you realize.

Integration Guide to House of Worship
(Image credit: Future)

Get your free copy of SCN's Integration Guide to House of Worship.

Singing the Praises of High-End Audio

Churches are investing in solutions to manage complex productions. Learn how Christ Wesleyan Church upgraded its digital mixing console to support everything from Sunday services to Broadway-style productions, while Brentwood Baptist Church added an in-ear mixing processor to accommodate its varied performance schedule.

At Issue

What’s the bigger challenge in a worship environment: audio or video? Industry experts share some insights.

Product Showcase

Learn about some of the latest AV technology solutions for worship environments from ACT Entertainment, Blaze Audio, d&b audiotechnik, LynTec, Sony, and Telemetrics.

Download the Integration Guide to House of Worship.

Read the July issue of Systems Contractor News.

SCN Staff
The staff of Systems Contractor News serves the AV integration industry with thorough news analysis, trend reports, and the latest product and technology information—delivered to an audience of decision-makers.