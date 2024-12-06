Historic Nenuphar Eliminates Paper Waste with ‘Zero Power’ Philips Tableaux Series

PPDS' Philips Tableaux ‘zero power’ ePaper Series has been selected for in-house communications at the historic Nenuphar restaurant and hotel, by delivering a highly sustainable, digital alternative to paper. With a history dating back to 1795 and located on the scenic banks of the river Leie in Afsnee—a sub-municipality of the city of Ghent, Belgium—the Nenuphar is a popular ‘high-end’ destination and overnight retreat for locals and tourists seeking a welcoming and serene atmosphere away from the busy streets of Ghent city center.

The Nenuphar owners sought a user-friendly, digital solution to replace and eliminate paper wastage used to communicate its messaging to visitors. Teaming up with local AV integration specialist TechWorks and the Philips Tableaux Advanced Color ePaper digital signage series from PPDS was immediately identified as the clear choice to achieve the owners’ ambitions, with four 25-inch portable models strategically placed for maximum engagement in—but not limited to—the bar, restaurant, event, and restroom areas.

Seamlessly integrated into the elegant spaces, without distracting from the curated ambiance, the Philips Tableaux displays have transformed the way the Nenuphar’s team communicates with its customers, eliminating paper—with near zero power consumption.

The installation was completed smoothly and on time with minimal disruption to the restaurant’s business operations and experiences for new and existing guests. “Our new Philips Tableaux digital poster displays fit right into the ethos and the aesthetics of Nenuphar, enabling us to take a more sustainable approach that looks great and enhances our brand,” Guillaume De Breyne, operational director at Nenuphar, commented.

Philips Tableaux ‘Zero Power’ ePaper Series Benefits

(Image credit: PPDS)

Reducing waste: Eliminating the need for both paper and ink, as well as printing processes, posters can be updated regularly with less environmental impact.

Aesthetically pleasing: With slim bezels, Philips Tableaux 4150 displays content in 60,000 colors, including blue, for a clear and eye-catching picture.

With slim bezels, Philips Tableaux 4150 displays content in 60,000 colors, including blue, for a clear and eye-catching picture. Connected performance: With an Android System on Chip delivering versatile solutions and secure remote management options for easy content updates.