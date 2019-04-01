Higher Education Invests in Wi–Fi Technology for Smart Campus Projects (EdTech Magazine)

"A smart campus strategy can help universities improve facility management, lower operational costs and enhance student experiences."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A smart campus is an interconnected, synergistic campus that can ultimately deliver a better student experience. In order for it to function, however, Wi-Fi must be robust. ASU's IT team installed 11,000 Cisco access points to boost an enterprise-grade network. What's your strategy, and how much more infrastructure support is needed before your campus can truly become "smart?"