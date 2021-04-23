Higher Education Gets a Crash Course in Online Event Planning (EdTech Magazine)

"The University of Kentucky’s 2020-21 events calendar is filled like any typical school year’s: The 42nd Annual Kentucky Women Writers Conference welcomed attendees from around the nation. The UK Alumni Association celebrated homecoming. And to commemorate Black History Month, the Martin Luther King Center held its second annual Men of Color Symposium.

There was one difference, but it was a major one: All of these events were held online."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Schools have turned to virtual events during the pandemic to keep their communities engaged and connected while also keeping everyone safe. Institutions like the University of Kentucky have had to innovate to successfully reimagine their events for digital audiences.