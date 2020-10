"A survey of university professors reveals higher-ed tech adoption is one of their biggest sources of stress–a majority say they’ve experienced anxiety and both personal and professional tension."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Sure, students today, by and large, are extremely tech-savvy. But professors? Well, let's just say they can have a much different comfort level with edtech than the members of their classes, which can be a major pain point.