Herman to Distribute Tascam

Herman has entered into a distribution partnership with Tascam.

“We are very excited to partner with Tascam,” said Jeffrey Wolf, executive VP at Herman. “Tascam is a leading audio manufacturer known for their outstanding solutions to the audio professional. The Tascam partnership provides us with a strategic addition to our product offering to further deliver value and benefit to our integrator partners.

“Tascam is proud to partner with Herman Pro AV,” said Joe Stopka, VP of sales and business development at tascam. “Herman is an industry leader, providing procurement and logistical value-added services to our industry, and we’re confident that this partnership will expand our reach and enable us to better serve our customers.”