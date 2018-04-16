Herman and HARMAN Enter into Distribution Partnership

Herman, provider of professional AV products, procurement services, and labor resources, has entered into a distribution partnership with HARMAN Professional Solutions.

"We are thrilled to partner with HARMAN,” said Jeffrey Wolf, executive VP at Herman. “Their family of brands have set the standard in our industry, and they provide us with a significant addition to our product offering. The Harman partnership is very strategic and enables us to further deliver value and benefit to our integrator partners.”

“HARMAN Professional Solutions is delighted to have Herman Pro AV as a new distribution partner,” said Philip Langley, vice president of strategic partnerships for Harman in North America. “With Herman’s industry leadership as a single source for commercial AV solutions, they are an ideal partner for distributing Harman’s broad range of AV solutions, including the new AMX Acendo Collaboration Systems. We look forward to a long and successful relationship with Herman.”