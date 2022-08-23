Here's How VisibilityOne's New Plug-ins Enhance Diagnostics and Management

VisibilityOne (opens in new tab) has released its latest update to include three major enhancements: the Logitech Applet +; the PlugIn +, and the CloudHub +. The fall release is aimed at enabling enhanced diagnostics and management for several UC platforms. The updated solution provides AI-driven fault resolution for conferencing technologies like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Crestron, Poly, and Cisco, along with remote hybrid users.

"Our offering gives our partners and customers an incredible level of new technical insights in a simple intuitive dashboard," said VisibilityOne CEO Jose De La Paz. "We are enabling IT departments and MSPs with the tools and knowledge they need to bring order to the chaotic hybrid collaboration ecosystem."

The solution includes a Zoom Room Plug-in for the Mac OS platform, as well as tenantless diagnostics and monitoring for Microsoft Teams Room and Users; both enhancements enable feature-rich live diagnostics and management that go far beyond standard APIs. Tenantless yet feature-rich, the MS Teams (Room/User) diagnostics and monitoring service is for enterprises that are concerned with privacy, security, or operate a trustless framework.

VisibilityOne delivers high-availability features to reduce downtime, improve SLA performance, and self-heal common collaboration faults. A simple installation of the VisibilityOne Plugin will expand IT's capabilities to proactively assess, and action faults, live.

