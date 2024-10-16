Here's How Neat Is Offering Immersive and Natural Meeting Experiences

The recently released Neat Board Pro is Neat's latest innovation for video collaboration. The all-in-one collaboration device offers enhanced video and audio quality to ensure engaging experiences in medium and large meeting spaces. With support for other videoconferencing solutions, BYOD mode or a range of business applications through Neat App Hub, Neat Board Pro delivers flexibility and choice to fit seamlessly into business workflows.

“Neat has always been committed to solving the challenges of the meeting space, and medium to large size rooms can be particularly complex. Neat Board Pro delivers the exceptional video and audio quality needed to support larger spaces, while maintaining the simplicity Neat is known for. With the ability to use it for videoconferencing, BYOD, or for a range of business applications through Neat App Hub, it delivers the flexibility our customers need,” said Norma Løvhaugen, VP of product strategy and design.

Neat Board Pro is simple to install and use. Its all-in-one 65-inch design features a far-reaching, wide-angle camera and superior audio, ensuring a more natural and equitable meeting experience.

Neat Board Pro is designed with innovative capabilities, including:

Intelligent image processing to detect, enlarge, and follow in-room participants in full close-up, regardless of their position or direction of movement, resulting in more lifelike engagement.

A five-microphone end-fire array, five sensor microphones, hardware-accelerated audio processing with audio localization, echo cancellation, noise suppression, and dereverberation to hear people's voices clearly and understandably.

A 4K 65-inch multi-touch LCD screen with high-quality light and color, plus anti-glare and anti-fingerprint coatings for better readability.

Neat Active Marker for a more natural annotation experience, including an intuitive tail-end eraser.

Includes pioneering technologies like the patented Neat Symmetry and Neat Boundary, as well as Neat Audio, for clearer, more natural, engaging, distraction-free meetings.

As an all-in-one device, Neat Board Pro is easy to deploy, with all the essentials to get up and running quickly included. Neat Board Pro easily adapts to a wide range of meeting space needs. It can be used with Neat’s adaptive stand or adaptive mount to easily move the screen up or down to support seated or standing presentations and whiteboarding. It also features noise-dampening felt panels sourced from 50% recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET), a form of polyester—the same type used in clothing. Alternately, stands used with first-generation Neat Board stands can be easily converted for use with Neat Board Pro with purchase of an optional adapter.

In addition to supporting popular videoconferencing solutions, Neat Board Pro can be used in BYOD mode, using a single cable USB-C outlet with power for laptop charging, and the ability to leverage any app on a USB-C-enabled laptop with the device. It is also a natural fit with many of the applications found in Neat App Hub, elevating it beyond being a dedicated video conference device to integrate essential apps into any workflow.