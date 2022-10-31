Here's How Chief's New Impact Series Adds New Flexibility for Digital Signage

Meet the new outdoor kiosk to the Impact product family from Chief.



The Impact Outdoor Kiosk continues to bring new flexibility to the digital signage enclosure market while maintaining a sleek aesthetic to complement a variety of outdoor environments. Outdoor rated paint, primer, plating, stainless-steel hardware and IP54 rated device storage protects displays and components against harsh outdoor conditions. The new line of kiosks is designed to UL 2442 Part 2 standards, TUV Listed and tested to withstand winds up to 140 mph.



Ample storage areas include a Lever Lock panel, compatible with Forward AV Mounting clips for fast and easy device mounting. A fan, dust filters and active cooling vents keep components at stable temperatures and functioning optimally with Middle Atlantic accessories including RackLink Power Management and UPS devices.

The new kiosk design also includes two dual gang AC junction box cut outs and cable management pathways for a convenient, clean installation. Knockouts for popular cellular and Wi-Fi antennas are built-in and electrical conduit knockouts enable AC power entry through the legs or bottom of AV storage box.



Impact Outdoor Kiosks are compatible with LG 49XE4-M, LG 55XE4-M, Samsung OH55F and Samsung OH55A displays and TSI Touch Interactive overlays (sold separately). Tamper proof hardware is included to ensure security in public spaces. Product ships flat packed to save on freight costs and valuable warehouse space and is covered by a five-year warranty.

“When it comes to durability, we have thoroughly tested to ensure safety and reliability for enduring outdoor environments,” said Luke Westin, senior product manager at Chief. “Our material choice is galvanized steel which is highly dent and corrosion resistant. The steel is then coated with an outdoor primer and an outdoor-rated paint guaranteeing a five-year warranty.”



The solution joins existing, portrait Impact Portrait On-Wall Kiosks and Impact Landscape On-Wall Kiosks available in black or white finishes for 40–75-inch screen sizes. Both the landscape and portrait on-wall kiosks have a 3-5” (76-127 mm) depth-adjustable exterior frame. An integrated wall reveal compensates for uneven walls to keep the frame plumb and provide passive cooling. A universal storage plate, featuring Middle Atlantic’s Lever Lock technology, holds supporting equipment. Additional storage can be added with Chief PAC In-Wall Storage Boxes.

Sizes of the Impact Floor Mounted Kiosks have also been expanded to accommodate a wider range of displays from 40–55-inch. Impact Freestanding Base Accessories for single-sided and back-to-back models are now available too. All products are tested and approved to UL 2442 ensuring safety for interactive use and servicing.

Impact Floor Mounted Kiosks are similarly designed with no exposed fasteners while maintaining full access and serviceability. The display remains mounted to the frame when the kiosk is opened. Keyed locking security keeps displays safe.



“We’re excited to apply many of the same design features installers have come to trust from our floor-standing and on-wall kiosks to our new outdoor kiosk,” Westin concluded.