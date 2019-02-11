Helping Students Develop Competencies, Teachers Hone Their Own (Inside Higher Ed)

"Many instructors begin the course-development process by asking themselves what they want students to have learned when the semester ends. Nina Morel, dean and professor of professional studies at Lipscomb University in Tennessee, said she used to plan her courses around topics she wanted to address."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Competency-based education has been generating a lot of hype for its streamlined approach to learning. While students are developing their knowledge base, faculty are re-evaluating their approach to teaching within the constructs of a new model.