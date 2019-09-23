Helping higher-ed IT teams create better digital support experiences (eCampus News)

"Today, current college students take at least one online class and almost half (48 percent) never enter the physical classroom, making it imperative for universities to incorporate and implement technology that brings students and teachers together, streamlines submission processes, and encourages a problem-solving mindset in all. Without this technology, universities will undoubtedly begin to fall behind both now and in the future."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Technology continues to play an increasingly important role in day to day operations on every campus. IT-driven strategies centered on digital support can help get students up to speed with higher ed tech so they can focus on learning.