Heathrow Airport's terminal 2 sees a reported 6.1 million travelers every terminal 2 every year. To entice those jetsetters, the new dining destination jones the grocer—which offers gourmet food from across the globe in its casual café and store—turned to Uxbridge’s Middlesex Sound & Lighting to deploy an intelligent sound solution to enhance the atmosphere, comprising Wharfedale Pro’s DP-4035F amplifier.

Located in the former Giraffe restaurant, jones the grocer was looking for a complete system overhaul that was reliable and low maintenance. “We chose several brands that we knew would deliver sonic quality, ease of use and reliability,” explained Toby Jones, AV designer at Middlesex Sound & Lighting. “It was our first time using products from Wharfedale Pro and we were really impressed by the brand. The amplifiers are affordable without compromising on quality.”

jones the grocer was originally established in Australia as an ‘unconventional’ grocery store, café and cheese room, but has since branched out to over 30 locations worldwide, including the UAE and India. Mainly responsible for background music, the system at the Heathrow airport store is split into three zones with Wharfedale Pro’s DP-4035F amplifier powering the entire audio set-up.

(Image credit: Wharfedale Pro)

“The client was clear from the beginning about their budget. We knew that Wharfedale Pro’s products were extremely affordable, but we’d also heard about the premium quality, too,” added Jones. “The amplifier was simple to set up and we also liked that the supplied editing software gave a detailed overview of the entire system and DSP features.”

A Class D multi-channel amplifier, the DP-4035F is part of Wharfedale Pro’s DP-F Series. A lightweight DSP amplifier that’s simple to monitor, it has four discrete amplification channels and FIR filtering to give independent control of magnitude and phase, detailed equalization, and optimization of frequency and power response.

“Wharfedale Pro offered flexibility and reliability at an impressive price point, which is always important to the customer," concluded Jones. "From this project forward we will start to spec Wharfedale Pro more, we were pleased with what the amplifiers delivered —the sonic quality was truly excellent—and the client was also thrilled with the final result.”