Health data will guide University of Arizona's campus reopening (EdScoop)

"In-person classes at the University of Arizona will resume for the fall semester, but the plan to bring students back to campus will be informed by health data and adapted to changing public health conditions so students and faculty are kept safe, university leaders told EdScoop."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Data is driving the reopening plan at the University of Arizona. In addition to monitoring public health data, they will also track infections on campus, using contract tracing to notify students and staff of potential exposure to COVID-19.