HARMAN Elevates Character and Culture in South Korean Arts Center

To achieve premium sound quality and coverage throughout the Chunhyang Culture and Art Center, TechDataPS selected and installed dynamic and reliable JBL Professional, Crown and Soundcraft audio solutions.

As a multi-purpose artistic space in Namwon—the birthplace of the Korean traditional folk music Pansori—the Chunhyang Culture and Art Center highlights the unique character and culture of Namwon, a city founded more than 1,000 years ago. With a land area of 10,604 square meters and a total floor area of 4,410 square meters, the three-story venue features a 778-seat grand performance hall.

TechDataPS reported that the client requested a full overhaul of the venue’s audio system for greater coverage and output across all floors. To meet these goals, the installation team enlisted JBL VTX Series speakers, Crown amplifiers and Soundcraft mixers for a comprehensive and powerful audio system.

(Image credit: HARMAN Professional Audio Solutions)

Through pre-simulation, analysis, and adjustment, the TechDataPS team achieved uniform sound distribution throughout the entire space. After removing the existing point source speakers on the second floor, the team installed next-generation with 110-degree dispersion on both the second and first floors. Equipped with 8-inch woofers, four 3.5-inch midrange drivers, and two 2-inch high-frequency drivers in a compact enclosure, the A8 provides full-spectrum sound and wide dynamics for venues of any size.

[HARMAN Professional Solutions Modernize the Fan Experience at 'The Big Crown']

(Image credit: HARMAN Professional Audio Solutions)

Additionally, JBL VTX B18 subwoofers reinforce the system’s low end for a more impactful sound for every audience member. Featuring JBL’s patented Slip Stream double-flared exponential low-frequency port design allows the B18 to move air more efficiently while reducing audible turbulence even at maximum output. Combined with the A8, which shares the same width and suspension hardware as the B18, the speakers create a full and immersive sound fit for a wide range of performances.

These speakers will operate in tandem with the venue’s existing JBL PRX400 Series and AM Series speakers, which the installation team repositioned for stage and backstage monitoring. For the backend, Crown I-Tech 4x3500HD amplifiers with OMNIDRIVEHD processing and Crown’s patented Class-I technology provide sufficient output for the entire system, while a Soundcraft Vi2000 audio mixer offers simple and responsive controls and programming.

[Janesville Steps Up Pedestrian Bridges with HARMAN Lighting, Audio Solutions]

(Image credit: HARMAN Professional Audio Solutions)

A spokesperson for the Chunhyang Culture and Art Center noted how the venue required a high-end audio system to deliver a world-class sound for the wide range of performances throughout the year. They selected the A8 speakers to achieve that goal, and they are very satisfied with the new system overall.

"For a multipurpose venue like Chunhyang Culture and Art Center, it is imperative to have a cutting-edge audio system," said Amar Subash, director, channel management and audio solutions, HARMAN Professional Solutions, APAC. "We would like to thank our partner TechDataPS for providing an enriching experience to the patrons of the art center and their unwavering confidence in HARMAN’s products to deliver unique and engaging experiences.”