Hall Technologies Appoints New Mfrs. Reps in Western U.S.

Hall Technologies is appointing two new manufacturers' reps in the Rocky Mountains, Northern California and Nevada. CB Electronic Marketing and Western Rep Associates announced the addition of Hall this week as part of its offerings. CB Electronic Marketing will represent Hall in the Rocky Mountain regions of Colorado, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, Wyoming, and Idaho, while the northern regions of California and Nevada will be covered by Western Rep Associates.

"We're happy to expand upon our growth strategy into these regions with the appointment of CB Electronic Marketing and Western Rep Associates," said Hall Technologies CEO Jason Schwartz. "Between the two rep firms they have over 55 years of combined AV experience that align with our sales goals and help us gain more opportunities in these territories. Both firms offer complementary lines that will elevate projects with a comprehensive solution. Working with the rep channel has been a great model for Hall, and we will see continued growth because of these relationships."

"We are looking forward to working with Hall Technologies to increase awareness of their innovative products to the Northern California AV Community," said principal of Western Reps Dave Herget. "Hall has a long and well-deserved reputation for creating affordable, reliable products that help solve the real-world workflow challenges that occur in a professional AV environment. It will be a great story to tell."

"I'm impressed with their roadmap as well, but what's really unique about Hall is their mission to reimagine the way people live, work and play with their catalog of solutions," said CB Electronic Marketing president Larry Bickford. "I think their collective and holistic approach to enhancing products and being customer centric is what made this partnership most appealing. Our Rocky Mountain clients will soon be introduced to a great technology portfolio."