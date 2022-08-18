Hall Technologies Adds Three AV Veterans to Its Growing Team

Hall Technologies announced the additions of three new positions to its growing team. Scott Ettinger joins Hall as a regional sales manager for the Eastern region, Luis Palomo as customer support manager, and Nathan Munter rounds out the trio of new hires as software application engineer.

(Image credit: Hall Technologies)

“Here we grow again," said vice president of sales and marketing, Hal Truax. "Over the last year we’ve added several key players to our expanding team. Scott, Luis, and Nathan are terrific additions who share our passion to deliver an exceptional customer experience. When looking for sales and engineering people, their track record is important, but we also look for individuals that will personify The Hallway culture reimaging the way people live, work, and play. The customer journey is very important to us, so bringing on staff to support the cornerstone of our mission is crucial."

Ettinger’s long stint at Atlona prepares him for managing the Eastern region for Hall Technologies. He brings many years of experience in sales, as well as great connections throughout the industry. Palomo will be interfacing with customers to answer questions, resolve any challenges that arise, ad enhance their customer experience. His experience in project management and as an IT/IS Systems Analyst will serve Hall well in this position. Munter’s a long-time AV programmer with a career path starting in residential and eventually evolving into commercial, at companies like Whitlock, and Atlona. He will be critical in driving Hall Technologies’ rapidly expanding AVoIP portfolio.