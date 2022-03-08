Hall Technologies Adds New Western Regional Sales Manager

Pro AV manufacturer, Hall Technologies, is growing again with the addition of a young AV Pro, Austin Benke, as Western Regional Sales Manager. Austin will be leading the charge in seven western states including California, Nevada, Oregon, Idaho, Washington, Arizona, and Hawaii. This recent hire to a growing sales team at Hall adds a significant increase to their US footprint.

(Image credit: Hall Technologies)

[Kingsley Joins Hall Technologies as CFO]

“Austin is a great addition to our sales force. He’s young but has been in the AV world for more than six years now at some major manufacturers. He was part of my team at Crimson AV and has been my mentee ever since. He’s passionate about Hall’s direction and growth, and I can’t wait to see him in action,” said Hal Truax, vice president of sales and marketing for Hall Technologies. “I think having a young and diverse team is important for company culture and creates a variety of perspectives. I’ve always been enthusiastic about cultivating young talent and mentoring them. We’re looking to do more of this at Hall Technologies.”

(Image credit: Hall Technologies)

“I’m super excited to join the Hall Team," said Benke. "I’ve known Hal Truax for years and admire his drive. With him at the helm, Hall’s team has grown, and their product roadmap has become quite impressive. Their shift to being a product creator with a focus on engineering simple solutions is something I’m excited to share. I think integrators will be really energized to see me demonstrate our products, and understand the full breadth of our capabilities."