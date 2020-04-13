Hall Research Ships USB and 4K HDMI Wall Plate Extender

The What: Hall Research is now shipping the EX-4KU kit, which pairs a single-gang wall plate transmitter with a compact receiver to extend 4K HDMI video and USB data over a single UTP cable.

The What Else: The EX-4KU incorporates HDBaseT 2.0 technology in order to extend video and USB with zero latency and zero compression. The wall plate transmitter provides an HDMI input plus a USB port for connection to a host such as a PC or a Mac. The HDMI input supports all PC and HDTV resolutions up to and including 4K UHD. The wall plate provides two USB charging ports for convenience. The extender supports all USB 1.1 and USB 2.0 devices such as keyboards, mice, touchscreens, interactive whiteboards, and USB cameras.

A single Cat-6 cable connects the transmitter to the receiver and the system supports distances of up to 130 feet (40m) for 4K video or 230 feet (70m) for 1080p video. Full duplex RS-232 is also extended that can be used if serial control is needed. Power is sent from the receiver to the wall plate through the same Cat-6 cable for a clean and quick installation.

The Bottom Line: The EX-4KU HDBaseT Wall Plate Extender is well suited for all commercial AV and educational installations. No programming is required and the system can be installed and operational in minutes.