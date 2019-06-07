Hall Research Releases USB 3.0/3.1 Gen 1 Javelin Cable

The What: Hall Research releases the CUSB3-AP USB 3.0 Extender cable, a new addition to its Javelin series of active optical cables.

The What Else: CUSB-AP cables are compatible with virtually all USB 3.0 and 3.1 Gen1 devices, and are a perfect solution for extending 4K USB 3.0 videoconferencing cameras, video capture, docking stations, and other high-speed data communication.

The cable is a light-weight hybrid of fiber and copper, and is plenum rated to ensure compliance with modern building codes. The small cable ends can be easily pulled through most conduit, and no additional power is required, making the CUSB-AP* a true plug-and-play solution.

The Bottom Line: Available in lengths of 15, 30, and 50 meters, these cables support transparent extension of USB 3.1 Gen1 Super-Speed at data rates of up to 5 Gbps.