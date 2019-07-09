Hall Research Introduces 4K Video and USB over IP

The What: The VERSA-4K is the latest addition to Hall Research AV-over-IP product line. The VERSA-4K system extends and switches multiple 4K HDMI video and USB data to virtually an unlimited number of receivers using simple Gigabit network switches. Bidirectional IR, RS-232, and auxiliary audio can also be extended. Advanced features include low latency, video wall mode to expand the video over multiple displays, video rotation and flipping, IR, CEC and Serial-over-IP for control. The system also offers automatic KVM switching, Telnet and Web GUI control, USB Device Class Filtering, and PoE (power over Ethernet) support.

The What Else: The Sender/Encoder accepts any HDMI resolution including 4K, 60 Hz 4:4:4 with HDCP 2.2 and it includes an HDMI video loop output together with extracted HDMI audio for flexibility. The Receiver/Decoder includes an HDMI output with extracted HDMI audio, bidirectional IR, RS-232, and 4 USB ports comprised of 2 USB1.1 ports for use with keyboard and mouse (auto switching based on user activity) and 2 general purpose USB 2.0 ports that support touch screens, memory devices, and many other USB device functions.

Both the Sender and Receiver provide a front panel character-LCD that can be used to easily configure parameters such as IP settings, video multicast channel selection, assignment of device names, and more. Receivers also include an IR remote controller that can be used to easily switch the video multicast channel.

In a 1-to-1 setup no external network equipment is needed, just connect a Cat6 cable up to 120 meters (400ft) between the two ends. In a many-to-many setup, a dedicated gigabit network switch (with IGMP and Jumbo-frame support) is required. Each VERSA-4K includes a power supply adapter, however, if the network provides PoE, the power adapter is not required.



The Bottom Line: Free PC GUI is available with many advanced features to ease setup, configuration, and control of the system. The VERSA-4K is perfect for applications such as: interactive digital signage, KVM extension, virtual matrix switching, and USB over LAN extension.