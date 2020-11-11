Hall Research Expands Executive Team

Hall Research has hired Hal Truax as its vice president of sales and marketing and has promoted A.J. Shelat to vice president of product.

Hal Truax

Truax will be responsible for all global sales and marketing efforts. He will also be entrusted with growing strategic customer accounts and partner relationships that align with Hall Research’s core business objectives.



“Hal brings twenty plus years of sales and marketing experience to our organization. We’re looking forward to his help in aligning our sales and marketing initiatives, and growing our presence in the AV community,” said Jason Schwartz, CEO, of Hall Research. With a long history in the pro AV industry—supporting the growth of brands like Crimson AV, Peerless-AV, Omni Mount, and Wyrestorm—Truax joins Hall Research at a pivotal time in its 36-year history.



“I’m thrilled with this role at Hall Research as they’re a truly innovative manufacturer poised for tremendous growth in the pro AV marketplace. I’ve always been fascinated by Hall’s cutting-edge video distribution, switching, scaling, conversion, and control system products,” added Truax.



A.J. Shelat

Shelat will be responsible for leading product strategy while expanding Hall Research’s technical service team.



“A.J. was the ideal candidate for this new position at Hall Research. He has been with us for more than 14 years in a sales capacity, and keenly understands our products, but more importantly, our customer base,” said Schwartz. Shelat has been with Hall Research since 2006 and has been integral in Hall’s evolution. Most recently, Shelat held the role of VP of sales and was crucial in overseeing Hall’s global reach. Shelat will now use his 20 years of AV industry knowledge to strengthen Hall Research’s product line.

“I am excited to take on this new challenge within Hall Research. Armed with my experience, and my passion for new technology, I am equipped for this new challenge. I look forward to working closely with our customers to develop products that create solutions for challenges they face while advancing Hall Research’s offerings in the pro AV space,” concluded Shelat.

