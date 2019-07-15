Hackers Demand $2 Million From Monroe (Inside Higher Ed)

"A cyberattack disabled many of Monroe College’s technology systems and platforms last week. Students and faculty and staff members were locked out of the college’s website, learning management system and email, with hackers demanding payment of around $2 million in Bitcoin to restore access."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Another cautionary tale, this time from Monroe College. Hackers are maliciously shutting down campus systems, demanding hefty sums to restore access. Conversely, institutions can decide to completely rebuild rather than fork over money to criminals — but that could be even more costly.