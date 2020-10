"A hacker has stolen the personal information of more than 500,000 current and former students and staff in the San Diego Unified School District, according to a report released by the school on Friday."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Another day, another headline about an education-related cyberattack. Hackers use phishing to exploit a vulnerability in education that can be difficult to pin down — users on the network. How does your institution make sure users are prepared?